Blake Everett And Oliver Coleman Bring DIG THEIR OWN GRAVES at Adelaide Fringe

Blake Everett and Oliver Coleman have received all sorts of critical acclaim for their solo-shows and now they are joining forces to bring double the laughs to Adelaide Fringe with the world-premiere of their first show as a duo. This chaotic cavalcade of comedy will play at Hell's Kitchen at Rhino Room from March 2-6, 10pm.

Despite his youth Blake Everett is a veteran of the comedy circuit. He started comedy at age 14, making his way to the 2012 Class Clowns National Final. He then made his solo debut at age 18 (during his year 12 studies) at the Melbourne Fringe and has subsequently brought a brand new show to every Melbourne International Comedy Festival since 2016. Recently, he has performed with Joshua Ladgrove and Josh Glanc in their 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and 2020 Perth Fringe World seasons, respectively.

Oliver Coleman made a huge splash at Melbourne International Comedy Festival with his show Poolside which was nominated for both the Best Newcomer and Golden Gibbo awards. Poolside was also awarded the Queensland Touring Award at Melbourne Fringe and an Emerging Artist Weekly Award at the Adelaide Fringe. Oliver began his career whilst living in Scotland and performed at comedy clubs and festivals all over the UK. Since returning to Australia he has quickly made an impact with both audiences, critics and awards panels.

Point is... Oliver has been nominated for many awards. Blake has been snubbed, often. Regardless... somehow they've found themselves together at the end, digging their own graves, performing a double-act show at the Adelaide Fringe.