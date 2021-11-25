BWW Review: ADELAIDE CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS 2021 at Holden Street Theatres

2021 ADELAIDE CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

SHORTLIST ANNOUNCED

The Adelaide Critics Circle has announced the shortlist for its 24th Annual Awards in 2021. Following the decision to pause the awards in 2020 owing to the pandemic, the shortlisted productions include works presented in both 2020 and 2021. Drawn from a field of more than 70 nominations, the shortlist is:

Individual Award - Amateur or Community Theatre

Libby Drake, director, Blue Stockings (Red Phoenix Theatre).

Brant Eustice, director, The Laramie Project (Red Phoenix Theatre).

Martha Lott, actor, Grounded (Holden Street Theatres).

Ole Wiebkin, designer - body of work.

Group Award - Amateur or Community Theatre

Patrick Livesey, DIяT.

Red Phoenix Theatre, The Laramie Project.

Wings2Fly Theatre - body of work.

Individual Award - Professional Theatre

Anne Cawrse, composer - body of work and curator of the She Speaks mini-festival.

Konstantin Shamray, pianist - Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Rory Walker, actor, Glengarry Glen Ross (Flying Penguin/Brink).

Group Award - Professional Theatre

Adelaide Festival 2021 - A Child Of Our Time.

Australian Symphony Orchestra, She Speaks mini-festival.

Flying Penguin Productions in association with Brink Productions, Glengarry Glen Ross.

Gravity and Other Myths - body of work and especially The Pulse.

STARC Productions - Venus in Fur.

Emerging Artist of the Year Award

Grace Carter, actor, Evita (Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA).

Rhoda Sylvester, actor, Good People (Adelaide Repertory Theatre).

South Australian Playwrights Theatre - body of work.

Independent Arts Foundation Award for Innovation

Hartstone-Kitney Productions, Black Box Live From Australia.

State Theatre South Australia/ActNow Theatre, Decameron 2.0.

Utter: Stories told by a ghost, a book and a room (Iran Sanadzadeh, Dylan Crismani, Cazna Brass, Sebastian Collen, and Derek Pascoe).

Visual Arts Award

The Visual Arts Award will be announced on the night.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced on the night.

The 2021 Awards Ceremony will be held at the Holden Street Theatres, 34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh¸ on Monday 13 December. Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance in 2021 is by invitation.