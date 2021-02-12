BREATHE With SA Circus Centre This Fringe

Join South Australian Circus Centre's Performance Troupe during Adelaide Fringe 2021 with their show Breathe in The Flamingo at Gluttony, Rymill Park from 20 - 28 February and witness the talents of some of South Australia's most skillful young acrobats.

Breathe is a journey of introspection. The story of what's inside our heads isn't always reflected on the outside. When we allow ourselves to look deeper inside without judgement we start to see inner truths. Recognition of these truths can set us onto a path of realisation and direct us to acceptance, resilience and self discovery.

Breathe is created by Adelaide's newest generation of acrobats. The show's captivating soundtrack is a completely original composition by one of the young performers, the amazingly talented, 18 year old Phoenix Pastro. The costumes are designed and created by 14 year old Sarah Norton and 16 year old Juliet Macleod. The routines are the product of the creativity and collaboration of these astounding young artists, join them as they use their breath to take you on a journey filled with genuine group connection and astounding acrobatics.

South Australian Circus Centre's Performance Troupe is part of SACC's Artist Development Program and is run under the guidance of Artistic Director Joshua Hoare and Artist Development Coordinator Jonathan Dragt (Director of Breathe). As well as producing high quality public productions, over 70 students a week train and are mentored by the specialty trainers in this elite program.

Artistic Director, Joshua Hoare said "Breathe is an example of what SA Circus Centre does best, supporting young people to realise and express their own vision. Whether that be to become professional circus artists, or whatever vocation suits them. These young people are a real breath of fresh air! Catch them now, as they will become some of the country's most interesting contemporary circus artists."

About SACC: The South Australian Circus Centre (SACC) is a not-for-profit, fully equipped, state of the art circus school located in Bowden, SA. The organisation was founded in 1985 to provide meaningful recreation and community engagement opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Adelaide's inner west. 30 years later SACC are still empowering people of all ages by enhancing their social, physical and creative development through value based training and have become a creative haven and outlet for thousands of children and adults.

In 2019 SACC performed in front of more than 500,000 locals and visitors through the State's major festivals and cultural events and welcomed 90,000+ participants and visitors to their Bowden headquarters.

SACC is dedicated to creating programs for both aspiring circus performers through their Artist Development Programs and for people wanting to build confidence and have fun. SACC develop new projects to support and engage with the wider community via their circus classes, online components, outreach programs and research into the benefits of circus on the individual.

Breathe runs Saturday 20 Feb - Sunday 21 Feb at 2.30pm & Saturday 27 Feb - Sunday 28 Feb at 2.30pm.