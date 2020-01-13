BIG TOPS & TINY TOTS Circus Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe

After a sold out season at the Edinburgh Fringe, Luth Wolff brings the sensational Big Tops & Tiny Tots Circus Show back to delight the preschoolers of Adelaide with this interactive, educational and energetic show made just for little ones.

Unicycling, hula hooping and plate spinning combine with plenty of silliness to keep kids bouncing in their seats, ready to set off on their very own circus adventure with plenty of tricks to safely try at home.

Big Tops & Tiny Tots is designed specifically for preschool aged children (3-6yrs), who can often get left behind by the complex plots of shows aimed at older children, or lose interest in simplicity of shows for babies & toddlers. With over 5 years of performances in Preschools and Kindergartens around Australia, Solid State Circus performer Luth Wolff knows exactly how to get these kids excited and keep them enraptured for a full 50 minutes of giggling fun.

Educational elements are woven seamlessly into the action with lessons on teamwork, communication and a big healthy eating-themed finale that sees kids cheering for their favourite healthy food in a perilously wobbly plate-spinning routine. "You'll never see your child so excited about broccoli again" says Luth, "But I love seeing how involved the parents get - they just can't resist getting involved. I think they're almost having more fun than the kids!"

Luth Started circus at the age of 6, and has never looked back. As the director of Solid State Circus she's travelled solo all over Australia performing kids shows, from Roxby Downs to Rockhampton, Coonabarabran to Cairns. This year, she made her international debut with a sell-out season of Big Tops & Tiny Tots at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Big Tops & Tiny Tots Circus Show will be playing at The Ukio in Gluttony & Stirling Fringe.

Tickets: www.adelaidefringe.com.au





