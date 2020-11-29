BEING RICH OR DYING TRYING Launches at The Adelaide Fringe Festival

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage are presenting Rich Jay's debut solo show as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival 2021.

Rich Jay has performed around the world. LA, London, Berlin, Cape Town, Tokyo, Moscow...nowhere is safe. For his first Fringe show, he's bringing his best stories. From being chased by an elephant in Botswana to partying with billionaires in Berlin. From entertaining on cruise ships (pre-Covid!) to getting kicked out of the UK. Rich Jay's life is a roller coaster, but he keeps buying the ticket!

He travelled through Europe as MC of the uber-cool Pret A Diner. He hosted his own radio show in Berlin. He rode a motorbike across Africa. Now he wants to share his adventures with you. Strap yourself in for this laugh out loud show that'll keep you wanting more. Live vicariously through a guy with no limits. Will there be too much information? Probably. But you'll fall in love with his honesty!

"Rich is such a funny and endearing comedian," says Benjamin Maio Mackay, company founder and lead producer. "His stories are engaging, his songs and poems are witty and unique - overall this is a show you won't want to miss!"

Rich Jay: Being Rich but Dying Trying is on sale through Adelaide Fringe here: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/rich-jay-being-rich-but-dying-trying-af2021

