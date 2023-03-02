Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award-Nominated AFTER SHARK Opens in New Zealand and Adelaide Festivals

The film is streaming at New Zealand Fringe online until 11th March and Adelaide Fringe (where it is featured in Weekend Notes) until 19th March.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Award-Nominated AFTER SHARK Opens in New Zealand and Adelaide Festivals

A rather strange sighting at a English beach causes 'After Shark' - Insurrection. Protests. And chaos. Based on a true story of March 2022, a small fishing town spots a rare Greenland Shark.

The show, nominated for Off West End Award, has a Star-Studded Cast including - Sara Haggerty ('Heathcliff' - West End) Jo Phillips-Lane (TV). The writer, Lita Doolan has won 2 playwright awards at Oxford Playhouse and states 'The environment is changing. And things aren't looking good. Let's stop for a second and see where we've come'

It's a story about standing a stand. For two reasons.

• Whale strandings are on the rise. Dead whales on the beach are the latest unwelcome head wind in the race to build enormous wind turbines in the Atlantic.

• A Great White Shark was spotted close to Adelaide's Aldinga Beach recently (January 7), the sighting came after a fisherman reeled in a shark at a Perth beach that same week. Climate change increases shark attacks (Australian Marine Conservation Society).

After Shark is winning hearts, a top five highlight at Manchester Fringe Festival (Manchester Evening News) and a highly reviewed show by North West End, 'a profound piece of theatre'.

In UK, as documented in 'After Shark', the community takes their message to London, where protests are slowly becoming banned. How will the message be heard?

This free 40-minute film shows how a fishing community taught Marine Biologists about conservation as they helped a shark to survive and opens both in Adelaide Fringe and NZ Fringe.

'After Shark' transfers from UK Greater Manchester Fringe where it featured on ALLFM & North Manchester Radio and is streaming at New Zealand Fringe online until 11th March and Adelaide Fringe (where it is featured in Weekend Notes) until 19th March.

Art work inspired by the loss of coastal ecology resulted from doing research for After Shark and is exhibited at Artizan Gallery (UK 2022). This was supported by the UK National Environmental Research Council (NERC).



Review: JUST ANOTHER BAND FROM SA - LÄTHER PLAY THE MUSIC OF FRANK ZAPPA - ADELAIDE F Photo
Review: JUST ANOTHER BAND FROM SA - LÄTHER PLAY THE MUSIC OF FRANK ZAPPA - ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Governor Hindmarsh Hotel
The capacity crowd roared with delight as the band took the stage.
First Act Announced For Adelaide Guitar Festival Photo
First Act Announced For Adelaide Guitar Festival
Adelaide Festival Centre announced that twice Grammy-nominated American indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids will perform as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival 2023. Straight from the US, The Milk Carton Kids will make their Adelaide debut when they take to the stage at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday, July 13. Tickets are on sale from Thursday, 23 March.
WICKED Australia Launches New Fanfare Page Photo
WICKED Australia Launches New 'Fanfare' Page
WICKED Australia has launched a new fan “Fanfare” page on the website containing WICKED zoom backgrounds, watch faces, gifs and a WICKED IOS sticker pack to swankify your conversations with emojis for every occasion!
Comedian Daniel Kitson Announces Adelaide Fringe Run at The Garden Photo
Comedian Daniel Kitson Announces Adelaide Fringe Run at The Garden
The side-splittingly hilarious English comedian Daniel Kitson has been added to an already bursting comedy lineup at The Garden of Unearthly Delights – with four shows on the final weekend of the Adelaide Fringe from March 16-19.

More Hot Stories For You


First Act Announced For Adelaide Guitar FestivalFirst Act Announced For Adelaide Guitar Festival
March 1, 2023

Adelaide Festival Centre announced that twice Grammy-nominated American indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids will perform as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival 2023. Straight from the US, The Milk Carton Kids will make their Adelaide debut when they take to the stage at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday, July 13. Tickets are on sale from Thursday, 23 March.
WICKED Australia Launches New 'Fanfare' PageWICKED Australia Launches New 'Fanfare' Page
February 28, 2023

WICKED Australia has launched a new fan “Fanfare” page on the website containing WICKED zoom backgrounds, watch faces, gifs and a WICKED IOS sticker pack to swankify your conversations with emojis for every occasion!
Comedian Daniel Kitson Announces Adelaide Fringe Run at The GardenComedian Daniel Kitson Announces Adelaide Fringe Run at The Garden
February 28, 2023

The side-splittingly hilarious English comedian Daniel Kitson has been added to an already bursting comedy lineup at The Garden of Unearthly Delights – with four shows on the final weekend of the Adelaide Fringe from March 16-19.
Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent TownPatch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town
February 27, 2023

Patch Theatre has relocated its operations to a fantastic new Kent Town location at 63 King William Street. The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.
Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and MayShane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May
February 23, 2023

One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.
share