Award-Nominated AFTER SHARK Opens in New Zealand and Adelaide Festivals

A rather strange sighting at a English beach causes 'After Shark' - Insurrection. Protests. And chaos. Based on a true story of March 2022, a small fishing town spots a rare Greenland Shark.

The show, nominated for Off West End Award, has a Star-Studded Cast including - Sara Haggerty ('Heathcliff' - West End) Jo Phillips-Lane (TV). The writer, Lita Doolan has won 2 playwright awards at Oxford Playhouse and states 'The environment is changing. And things aren't looking good. Let's stop for a second and see where we've come'

It's a story about standing a stand. For two reasons.

• Whale strandings are on the rise. Dead whales on the beach are the latest unwelcome head wind in the race to build enormous wind turbines in the Atlantic.

• A Great White Shark was spotted close to Adelaide's Aldinga Beach recently (January 7), the sighting came after a fisherman reeled in a shark at a Perth beach that same week. Climate change increases shark attacks (Australian Marine Conservation Society).

After Shark is winning hearts, a top five highlight at Manchester Fringe Festival (Manchester Evening News) and a highly reviewed show by North West End, 'a profound piece of theatre'.

In UK, as documented in 'After Shark', the community takes their message to London, where protests are slowly becoming banned. How will the message be heard?

This free 40-minute film shows how a fishing community taught Marine Biologists about conservation as they helped a shark to survive and opens both in Adelaide Fringe and NZ Fringe.

'After Shark' transfers from UK Greater Manchester Fringe where it featured on ALLFM & North Manchester Radio and is streaming at New Zealand Fringe online until 11th March and Adelaide Fringe (where it is featured in Weekend Notes) until 19th March.

Art work inspired by the loss of coastal ecology resulted from doing research for After Shark and is exhibited at Artizan Gallery (UK 2022). This was supported by the UK National Environmental Research Council (NERC).