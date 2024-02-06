Australian Premiere DIE HARD Parody YIPPEE KI YAY Comes to Adelaide Fringe This Month

After acclaimed UK and US tours and two years at the Edinburgh Fringe, where the show was named Pick of the Fringe, Yippee Ki Yay will make its Australian debut at Adelaide Fringe.

The Best Comedy award-winning and joyfully funny retelling of classic film Die Hard is written and performed by Richard Marsh - Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue).

When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages' only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorised parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic 80s festive fan favourite. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike.

Content warning: divorce, foot trauma, German terrorists.

Richard Marsh's one-man show Skittles was commissioned for Radio 4 as Love & Sweets and won Best Scripted Comedy in the BBC Audio Drama Awards. Dirty Great Love Story (co-written and -performed with Katie Bonna) won a Fringe First in Edinburgh before transferring to New York then the West End. Wingman sold out in Edinburgh before touring and is being developed with Big Talk for UK TV and then with CBS Studios for American TV. It has yet to be on actual TV. Richard created Radio 4 poetry sitcom Cardboard Heart, starring alongside Phil Daniels, Olivia Poulet, Jemima Rooper, Rebecca Scroggs, Russell Tovey and Sam Troughton. Richard is currently developing various TV projects and writing a musical adaptation of classic indie movie Son of Rambow (with Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler of Girls Aloud fame). He is a former London poetry slam champion.

Hal Chambers trained at Bristol Old Vic and National Theatre Studio. As director, his credits include The Ballad of Maria Marten (Stephen Joseph, Eastern Angles & UK tour), Michael Morpurgo's Shakespeare Tales (RSC), Hansel and Gretel, A Christmas Carol (South Street Arts), Henry V (Barn, Cirencester), The Bear (Polka, UK & world tours), Ruff Guide to Shakespeare (Bristol Old Vic, tour & Edinburgh Fringe), Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs: The Magic Cutlass (Southbank Centre, UK tour & West End), The Lights (Royal Court & Oxford School of Drama), Leaper: A Fish Tale (Lyric Hammersmith & UK tour), Vanity Fair (Middle Temple Hall), Tommy Foggo: Superhero (UK tour), Ragnarok (Eastern Angles), Helver's Night (York Theatre Royal); The Magical Playroom (UK tour), Jackajack, Tim & Light (UK tour); Sam Rose in the Shadows, The Golden Cowpat (Greenwich & UK tour).