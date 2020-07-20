August Teen Event Neo Home Game Responds To SALA 2020

Neo, the Art Gallery of South Australia's dedicated program for teens, is launching its third digital event, Home Game, with online experiences that respond to the South Australian Living Arts (SALA) Festival. While the Gallery has reopened its doors to the public in accordance with updated guidelines from the South Australian Government, AGSA will continue to offer experiences of its collection, exhibitions and key programs online.

Home Game is an interactive program for 13-17 year-olds that will launch on Saturday 15 August, alongside live online workshops, a youth-led exhibition, and creative online labs featuring South Australian artists.

On the night, Neo will launch its first ever teen-led exhibition, Home Game, as part of SALA Festival. Young South Australian artists can showcase their creativity as part of the annual state-wide festival of visual art that supports, values and celebrates South Australian artists at any level. Neo entrants are asked to respond to the theme of 'home', with entries presented in an online exhibition presented from Saturday 15 August.

Home Game also includes a program full of activities including Stitch & Resist, a craft and activism workshop led by teen advocates and artist Carly Snoswell in affiliation with The Centre of Democracy; a hands-on sculptural clay workshop led by Cassie Thring, a collaborative geo-mapping exercise exploring personal connections to Adelaide with artist Claire Wildish, and a big round of art-inspired Dungeons & Dragons games. In celebration of its third virtual event, Neo will also mail out workshop materials to registrants.

Made possible through the support of The Balnaves Foundation, Neo has welcomed more than 6000 teens to its events at the Gallery and online since its inception in 2016, with hopes that recent online iterations will continue to increase artistic engagement and access for all.

Neo is a FREE event for 13 - 17 year olds.

Neo Home Game will launch online on Saturday 6 June from 6:00 - 8:30pm.

Neo SALA exhibition will be published online from Saturday 15 August until Wednesday 30 September. Registrations close Saturday 25 July at 5pm.

For further information on the event and to access the online event visit: www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/ongoing-programs/neo/

