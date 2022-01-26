Art Lovers, Change Makers And Conversationalists Sought For AGSA's Vanguard Program

The Art Gallery of South Australia is seeking to build a collective of young people who are passionate about contemporary art and transformative ideas for its 2022 Vanguard program.

Applications for the Vanguard program are now open to people aged 20 to 30 years old, with successful candidates undertaking a 12-week training program that focuses on contemporary art and its intersections with social justice, diversity and the environment. Vanguards will learn from artists, curators and critical thinkers and discover new ways of thinking about and engaging with art, against the backdrop of the 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Free/State.

Upon completion of the program, Vanguards will share their ideas and knowledge with the public through a series of tours and programs.

AGSA Director, Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'The Vanguard program is unique within Australia, offering curious young minds the chance to disrupt our usual programming and present their own ideas on contemporary art and culture. Far from being a traditional art training program, the Vanguard course encourages big ideas, provocation and important conversations, which will then be shared with our audiences through talks and public events.'

The Vanguard program complements a range of youth-focused programming at AGSA, including Neo events for teens aged 13 to 17 years old. Neo offers after-hours gallery access and free, jam-packed evenings of artist-led workshops, live music and entertainment, six times a year, through the visionary support of The Balnaves Foundation.

For further information about the Vanguard program, visit agsa.sa.gov.au/join-give/volunteer/join-vanguard. Applications close 5pm, 18 February 2022.

For further information about Neo, visit agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/ongoing-programs/neo. Neo: Carnival takes place on Saturday 19 February 2022, 6-8.30pm, bookings essential.