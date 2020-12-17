Adelaide Fringe Launches 2021 Program And Announces Ambassadors 

The countdown to everyone's favourite time of the year kicks off today with Adelaide Fringe unveiling its most innovative and creative program to date for the 2021 festival.

From 9am, tickets go on sale for close to 800 events across 13 different genres in 285 venues, including a variety of open-air and outdoor amphitheatre performances and a number of digital experiences for people to enjoy from home.

Tickets available from: www.adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix

In launching its program today, Fringe also announces its 2021 ambassadors - international comedian Ross Noble, Adelaide-born actor and creator Tilda Cobham-Hervey, multi-award winning musicians Electric Fields and TODAY show entertainment presenter Brooke Boney -

who will help promote South Australia and Adelaide Fringe to audiences in Australia and beyond.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall says while it's been a challenging year and the 2021 festival will look very different to past years, the magic vibe of Fringe will still be well and truly alive over the 31 days and nights.

"We are so excited for Fringe goers to be able to snap up tickets from today! Artists, venues and Adelaide Fringe staff have been working tirelessly over the past few months to pull together this incredible program of events, while also ensuring audiences can engage with Fringe in a safe way," Ms Croall says.

"Artists are eager to perform again after an especially difficult year and we have seen huge numbers registering again for 2021. We are also particularly pleased to have been able to assist artists this year with over $750,000 worth of grants issued to artists presenting in Fringe and further funds going towards helping venues build COVID-safe performance spaces."

Fringe will roll out in different ways this year across large outdoor amphitheatres, through immersive lighting displays, in laneway activations and more. Audiences can also watch from the comfort of their own home, or in socially distanced ways at all their favourite venues.

"With more outdoor spaces being activated and many events offering online experiences, people will be able to enjoy Fringe their way," Ms Croall says. "We are rolling out e-ticketing even further this year to ensure contact-free, safe admittance to venues and our website is even more user-friendly than ever with some great new features allowing audiences to browse by the local area and event type to see what they can watch from home and go see nearby to home."

Supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the Adelaide Fringe Ambassador program is an opportunity to showcase Fringe to the rest of Australia and the world.

Thanks to Principal Partner BankSA, Adelaide Fringe 2021 will run from 19 February - 21 March.

Tickets are on sale from today (18 December) and audiences can grab a guide from Drakes Supermarkets and BankSA branches from 13 January.

For the full program and to buy tickets, head to adelaidefringe.com.au