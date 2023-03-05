Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk Of Fame Unveils Three New Stars

Adelaide Festival Centre's star-studded Walk of Fame has announced three new names to be added to the illuminated walkway, in recognition of the powerful performances presented at its venues in 2022.

The recipients for the 2022 Walk of Fame stars include The Black Sorrows' front man Joe Camilleri, Australian pop singer and songwriter Jessica Mauboy and Adelaide lighting designer Nigel Levings.

Award-winning rock and blues singer Joe Camilleri won the Public Choice for his performance in The Black Sorrows' Saint Georges Road at Adelaide Guitar Festival 2022 . Jessica Mauboy won the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Choice vote for her performance in The Boss Lady Tour and highly acclaimed lighting designer Nigel Levings received the Critics' Choice star for his work in Adelaide Festival's Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan.

Joe Camilleri: "It's an incredible honour to receive the People's Choice Vote this year. Adelaide has always been a fantastic supporter of the arts and I'm humbled to be recognised in this way. To be amongst some amazing past winners... it means a lot to me."

Jessica Mauboy: "I am thrilled to receive a Walk of Fame star from Adelaide Festival Centre! I had the best time performing The Boss Lady Tour at Festival Theatre and I can't wait to visit again to see my name in lights overlooking the Karrawirra Parri / River Torrens."

Nigel Levings: "I believe that the best lighting design is so totally integrated into a production that the audience cannot really pick the lighting from the performance. Thank you for recognising my humble contribution to nearly 200 productions that I have lit at the Adelaide Festival Centre."

The winners will join more than 130 names of the great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973.

Each year three stars are added to the walkway in the form of bronze plaques - in addition to the Public Vote, two more stars are selected by Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and a panel of arts critics. Past recipients include William Barton, Annette Shun Wah, Billy Crystal, Cold Chisel, Olivia Newton-John, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Dami Im, Tim Minchin, Paul Kelly, Guy Sebastian, Archie Roach, Beccy Cole, Kate Ceberano and Tina Arena.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "It was a pleasure to review the remarkable works from 2022 and we congratulate the winners who are wonderful additions to Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame. As we celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th year, we invite visitors to walk along the riverbank Walk of Fame and reflect on the many artists who've graced our stages over the past 50 years, and we look forward to celebrating the next 50."

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: "Congratulations to Joe Camilleri, Jessica Mauboy and Nigel Levings. All three winners have made an impressive mark at Adelaide Festival Centre and it is wonderful to celebrate their incredible work with a star on the Walk of Fame. The arts are core to who we are in South Australia and it is fantastic that these incredibly talented people will now permanently be part of that legacy."