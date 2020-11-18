Adelaide Festival Centre Cancels Events Through November 25

Following the direction of the State Emergency Controller, all performances and functions at Adelaide Festival Centre venues are cancelled from 19 November until 25 November for the statewide COVID-19 circuit breaker.

Anyone who has already bought tickets for cancelled performances or tours will be notified via SMS or email and will receive a refund in full. These will be dealt with in date order, but due to the high volume of cancellations, patrons are asked to be patient during this process.

In addition, all pre-booked public tours of Her Majesty's Theatre and all private functions at Adelaide Festival Centre venues between 19 November and 25 November are cancelled. Please contact your event organiser for more information.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM said:

"It's disheartening to be in this situation but, more than anything, we want our audiences, artists and staff to stay well. "The best way to ensure this is to follow the advice of the State Emergency Controller and health authorities. "If we all do the right thing now, these measures can help to protect all South Australians. "We regret the inconvenience and disappointment to our patrons and performers, and all the people who work so hard to present shows."

