Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival Returns In 2021

The Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival is returning in 2021 - with more sparkle than ever before!

After a hiatus in 2020 - thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns - local Cabaret talent will be showcased between 3-13 June this year across multiple venues in Adelaide CBD and inner-Western suburbs.. This year's festival will warm up audiences ahead of the main-stage Adelaide Cabaret Festival, with ticket prices that are affordable and accessible for audiences across the state.

Following an incredibly successful major festival season, Cabaret Fringe's Chair - the widely respected Greg Mackie OAM is confident that this year's Cabaret Fringe Festival will be a spectacular success:

"Off the back of an incredibly successful major festivals season here in Adelaide, we're excited that the Cabaret Fringe will make a return will be more significant than ever before. South Australian audiences are still keen to get out and about, supporting local talent and supporting the many live entertainment and hospitality venues that we are lucky to have in Adelaide City and surrounding metro areas".

Thanks to a generous bequest for the late Frank Ford AM, the volunteer Cabaret Fringe Board has introduced reduced registration fees for 2021 to limit the burden on local artists and encourage venues to back our talent after an incredibly challenging year for the arts industry.

Greg continues: "Our commitment to providing an open platform for local talent to perform to city and rural audiences remains strong. Our passion is to contribute to South Australia's social fabric and cultural economy. We can;t wait to bring artists, venues and audiences together again to deliver an eclectic and affordable program with something for everyone to enjoy".

Artist and venue registrations are open until Saturday 10 April. Tickets for the 2021 Cabaret Fringe Festival go on sale via the official Cabaret Fringe Festival's website on Monday 19 April.

The Adelaide Cabaret Fringe was founded in 2008 by Jay Robinson and brothers Adam and Paul Boylon [founder of the legendary La Bohème cabaret bar that closed its doors in 2019]. The new Board aspires to grow the festival across other venues in the years to come.

Learn more at https://www.cabaretfringefestival.com/.