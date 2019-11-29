Adelaide Cabaret Festival Teases 2020 Lineup

Adelaide Cabaret Festival turns 20 in 2020 and they are giving a tease of next year's star-studded program with 6 early release shows announced today.

The 20th Anniversary Variety Gala - Doll up for this glamorous opening event as Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Julia Zemiro and previous Artistic Director David Campbell co-host a night of fast-paced cabaret vivaciousness, reliving past festival highlights with cabaret favourites and fresh faces performing their best.

Next year's festival will also be a celebration of all things French as Adelaide Cabaret Festival presents A French Soiree - a four-day sensory spectacle in the middle weekend (11-14 June) celebrating France as the home of cabaret.

Headlining that weekend in an Australian premiere, leading stars from Broadway, the West End and Australia will gather to celebrate the musical theatre songs of legendary writers Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg in Do You Hear The People Sing?

Featuring world-famous tenor Alfie Boe (Les Misérables) and Tony and Olivier Award winning musical theatre star Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables) - also a Disney Legend for her performances as Princess Jasmine in the animated film of Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan - the concert will include hits from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon as well as Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and Frances's first rock opera La Révolution Française.

Musical theatre super fans can check out the Adelaide exclusive In Conversation with Claude-Michel Schonberg, Alfie Boe and Lea Salonga - hosted by incomparable MC Julia Zemiro.

Francophiles will be swept away by French cabaret chanteuse Caroline Nin who returns to the festival with her new show Barbara, la dame en noir. The femme fatale's bilingual show pays tribute to French poet and melancholic singer Barbara with songs of love, drama and power.

RocKwiz returns in 2020, this time in a New York State of mind in RockWiz Salutes New York at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre. Julia and Brian Nankervis along with the RocKwiz Orkestra will be joined by fabulous cabaret and rock musicians and bring you tunes from some of New York and Broadway's finest and of course the quiz!

In a world premiere and Adelaide exclusive, US musicians Davina and the Vagabonds will bring New Orleans charm, Memphis soul and sassy swing tunes to the Dunstan Playhouse. With a voice compared to a meld of Etta James, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin, Davina and her band are sure to Raise the Roof!

And the critically acclaimed West End hit SIX The Musical will smash open the doors at the new Her Majesty's Theatre as part of Adelaide Cabaret Festival's 20th program. A witty, pop-fueled musical drenched in satire and sass, SIX remixes the history of the six wives of Henry VIII - Britain's notorious Tudor King - as they take the microphone to tell their stories: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Julia Zemiro: "It's been a delicious labour of Love looking back at all the artists who have been part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival story.

"The best of Australian and International Cabaret have cooed, wowed, jazzed and stomped the stages of the Adelaide Festival Centre and there are so many stories to tell.

"2020 will be a year of celebration of the past, the present and also turn the page on the next chapter..."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier: "Next year's Adelaide Cabaret Festival will be our most exciting program yet with a celebration of the last twenty years and a precursor for the next twenty.

"We are also thrilled to announce our distinct French flavoured weekend which will include renowned French artists and composers, as well as performances by South Australian artists inspired by the culture of France.

"Julia Zemiro's creative vision will continue to delight our cabaret devotees and newcomers alike."

The world's biggest and best cabaret festival gets underway from 5-20 June 2020.

Stay tuned for Adelaide Cabaret Festival's full program launch in March, 2020.

Tickets on sale 29 November www.adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au or BASS: bass.net.au / 131 246





