Adelaide Baroque Announces 2022 Season

Adelaide Baroque and the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra will present a range of live performances in their 2022 concert season now on sale. Since 1977, Adelaide Baroque's aim has been to excite contemporary audiences with the power of baroque music, as well as to nurture the next generation of performers in the presentation and promotion of historical performance practice.

The 2022 season begins with three public concerts by the Adelaide Baroque Academy in conjunction with the Elder Conservatorium of Music in Elder Hall. Adelaide Baroque is committed to providing a pathway for young and emerging Australian musicians to learn the specialist skills of historical performance practice.

On Monday 4 April at 7.30pm the Baroque Academy Faculty performs The Chaos, the Bizarre, the Humorous and the Sublime.

On Thursday 7 April at 7.30pm the Academy Faculty with Elder Conservatorium Students perform Baroque Exotique: Turkey, Spain, Poland and on Friday 8 April at 7.30pm the Academy Faculty together with students from Marryatville High School and Brighton Secondary School perform Where Ye Shall Laugh and Dance: Music of Italy and England.

Tickets for all Adelaide Baroque Academy concerts can be booked at www.arts.adelaide.edu.au/music/engage/baroque-academy

The Adelaide Baroque Orchestra has continued to flourish with sell-out performances in 2021. Their 2022 Orchestral Series includes three concerts (two with regional repeat performances), with a focus on both French and German baroque repertoire and featuring special guests including violinist Rachael Beesley and singers Kate MacFarlane, Sally-Anne Russell, and Jessica Dean.

Adelaide Baroque's 2022 Orchestral Series comprises:

FORCES OF NATURE: A FRENCH ENCOUNTER, performed on Saturday 21 May at 7.30pm in Elder Hall with a regional repeat performance on Sunday 22 May at 3.00pm in St Andrew's Uniting Church, 10 Alfred Place, Strathalbyn. Featured artists include: Soprano Kate MacFarlane; Composer Padma Newsome; Ben Dollman (program curator) on violin with the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra.

The eighteenth century in Europe was a time of great scientific discovery, as explorers such as Nicolas Baudin voyaged to these very shores. Artists were in turn inspired by the awe of the natural world. The concert will conjure the power of the seas, the sun and the elements depicted in the theatrical splendour of the French Baroque of Paris and Versailles. Forces of Nature also features the premiere of a special new work, The French Violin by Australian composer Padma Newsome, inspired by an old French violin that came to survive the force of the Australian bushfires of 2020. Duration is approximately ninety minutes, including a twenty-minute interval.

JEWEL OF THE CITY: MUSIC OF DRESDEN, performed on Sunday 7 August at 3.00pm (with pre-concert talk by Dr Jan Stockigt at 2.00pm) in Elder Hall. Featured Artists include: Mezzo Soprano Sally-Anne Russell with Ben Dollman (program curator) on violin with the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra.

During the middle of the eighteenth century, the court orchestra of the German city of Dresden was the most famous orchestra in all of Europe. Known for its brilliance and virtuosic performances, it pioneered a new kind of sound from composers within its own ranks, whilst attracting luminaries such as Vivaldi and J.S. Bach to write for it. In this program Adelaide Baroque builds on its highly successful Zelenka project of 2021, recreating the splendour of this orchestra, this time featuring stunning arias from Dresden's 'power couple' - composer Johann Adolf Hasse and his soprano wife Faustina Bordoni. Duration is approximately ninety minutes, including a twenty-minute interval.

SOLACE AND JOY: MUSIC OF THE GERMAN BAROQUE, performed on Saturday 26 November at 7.30pm in St Peter's Cathedral with a regional repeat performance on Sunday 27 November at 3.00pm in St Aloysius' Catholic Church 111a College Road, Sevenhill. Featured artists include: Soprano Jessica Dean with Rachael Beesley on violin with the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra in a program curated by Lynton Rivers. Rachael Beasley is Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director, and Concertmaster of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, and is recognised as a world leader in historically informed performance. Duration is approximately ninety minutes, including a twenty-minute interval.

For all Orchestral concerts presented by Adelaide Baroque, tickets may be booked online at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/adelaidebaroque