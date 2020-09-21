AUSTRALIAN TRUE CRIME Podcast Announces Live Events

The event will stream live online at 7.30 pm AEDT on Saturday 10 October.

TEG Dainty has announced the second instalment of Australian True Crime: Live. Following the huge success of their debut virtual event in May, Meshel Laurie and Emily Webb will once again connect fans with interesting people and fascinating true crime stories-from the comfort of their living room. Joining them will be True Crime: Live will be guests Julia Robson (Chasing Charlie) and Andrew Rule (Chopper/Underbelly) plus newly announced guest, veteran Homicide detective Charlie Bezzina.

Andrew will talk about his time and experiences working with the infamous Mark 'Chopper' Read, and Julia will take viewers behind the scenes of the hit podcast Chasing Charlie-including stories that never made it to air, and Charlie Bezzina will discuss cases he investigated where stalking led to homicide. There will also be an audience Q&A.

Australian True Crime: Live - In Conversation with Andrew Rule, Julia Robson and Charlie Bezzina will stream live online at 7.30 pm AEDT on Saturday 10 October

Tickets are $24.95+fees and are on sale now from www.nottoodeep.com.au.

Tickets are valid for the live show and replay, allowing fans to 'watch live or watch later'.

A much-loved guest of the Australian True Crime podcast, Andrew Rule is one of Australia's most prolific crime writers and gatekeeper to some of the country's most intriguing and colourful true crime stories. Julia Robson is an eminent Private Investigator with a storied career spanning undercover stints around the world, media work, and unique expertise and experience in the online investigation arena. A modern-day sleuth, she is currently at the helm of chart-topping podcast Chasing Charlie which documents her more than eight-year hunt for a conman. Australian True Crime fans will be ecstatic to see Andrew, Julia and Charlie come to the screen for what is set to be a riveting evening filled with captivating conversations, and never-before-heard insights and revelations.

