AN EVENING WITH ESTHER PEREL Will Embark on Australia/New Zealand Tour This Year

Iconic relationship expert Esther Perel will embark on her first-ever Australia/New Zealand speaking tour this November-December.

It will be her first visit back since her appearance at Sydney's Vivid Ideas festival in 2019, which sold out in a matter of hours.

The tour will see Esther take the stage in Auckland on Sunday 20 November, before heading to Sydney on Friday 25 November, Melbourne on Sunday 27 November, and then Brisbane on Thursday 1 December.

Tour Dates:

Sunday 20 November Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre Auckland

Friday 25 November Darling Harbour Theatre Sydney

Sunday 27 November Plenary, MCEC Melbourne

Thursday 1 December Convention & Exhibition Centre Brisbane

Tickets go on sale Thursday 11 August, 9:00 am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets & tour info.

"A truism that we all know, but often forget, is that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. And so, I invite you, with great pleasure, to join me to discuss the future of relationships on my first ever standalone tour in Australia and New Zealand."



Join Esther at An Evening With Esther Perel as she shines a light on the complex cultural shifts transforming relationships. Expectations in intimate partnerships are at an all-time high, forcing us to rethink how we love, how we desire and even how we connect. From online dating and infidelity to managing the dynamics of security & freedom, conflict & power, trust & communication, Esther helps us navigate the twists and turns of modern love.

After her keynote, Esther will join a select group of ticket holders for a private Q&A, a meet and greet, and a first-of-its-kind opportunity to experience her storytelling game - Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories - in a larger-than-life way.

Delivered with her signature wit and captivating charm, this is an evening of insight and wisdom not to be missed.

About Esther Perel

Renowned psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel is recognized as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City, serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies, and is a coveted speaker around the globe. Her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into more than 30 languages. Her celebrated TED Talks have garnered more than 40 million views. And her award-winning podcasts, Where Should We Begin? and How's Work?, have earned her innumerable fans around the globe.

Her latest project, Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories with Esther Perel, is a card game designed to foster connection and unlock the storyteller within. In conjunction with the tour, it will launch for local sale within Australia for the very first time.