AGSA Celebrates Homegrown Talent With Teen-Exclusive Event NEO ULTRAVIOLET

The Art Gallery of South Australia's dedicated teen program Neo returns on Saturday 14 August with Neo Ultraviolet, an electrifying night of art, music and performance. Coinciding with the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) festival, Neo Ultraviolet will see teens take over the gallery after-hours and enjoy a stellar line-up of local talent, including a performance from South Australian teen drag queen sensation Ultra Violett and a poster collage workshop with Adelaide artist Jenna Pippett.

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'Our teen-exclusive Neo events are fast becoming one of our most popular programs, drawing hundreds of young visitors from all over Adelaide and as far away as the APY Lands and Port Augusta. We can't wait to invite teenage art-makers and gallery-goers back to AGSA for a curated and interactive gallery experience of their own.'

On the night, guests can explore the Neo SALA Exhibition as part of this year's SALA Festival, featuring teen artists from across the state who were invited to create an original artwork inspired by the theme 'ultraviolet'. Teens can also get creative and modernise a vintage poster with contemporary artist Jenna Pippett, make a badge inspired by pop culture, sketch in the black-light zone using UV paint or try out a Surrealist-inspired automatic drawing session. In the courtyard, local musical talent will play live sets throughout the night, including singer-songwriter Yastika Choure, hip-hop artist S0UL Oscuro, synth-saxophone duo Tonix and DJ Kyyo-T, while Ultra Violett will welcome guests with an unmissable performance.

Teens can take in the art of Dušan and Voitre Marek in current AGSA exhibition Surrealists at sea, and immerse themselves in a Surrealist-inspired landscape inside Patch Theatre's luminous new exhibition Sea of Light. Recharge in the video game zone where guests can play Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros with friends on the big screen, or grab a sweet or savoury snack and take a snap at the Photobooth at this free event.

As one of the first state galleries in Australia to offer a teen-exclusive program, AGSA's Neo events give teens aged 13 to 17 after-hours gallery access and free, jam-packed evenings of artist-led workshops, live music and entertainment, six times a year. Made possible through the visionary support of The Balnaves Foundation, Neo has welcomed more than 6,000 teens to the Gallery since its inception in 2016, with the programming developed by a dedicated Neo Ambassador Committee to foster teen engagement and involvement with the arts.

Neo Ultraviolet is a FREE event for teens aged 13-17 on Saturday 14 August, 6-8.30pm. For further information or to register for the event, visit: https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/ongoing-programs/neo

Places are limited, please book early to avoid disappointment. Please note that mask-wearing is mandatory for this event, please see AGSA's response to COVID-19 for more information.