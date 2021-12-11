ADELAIDE CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS 2021 - LIVE STREAM at Holden Street Theatres

On Monday, 13th December, from around 6:30 pm South Australian time, the Adelaide Critics Circle will be presenting their annual awards from Holden Street theatres.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is not possible to open the event to the whole community, so it is an 'invitation only' function.

So as not to exclude the many people who would like to attend, we will be attempting to live-stream the Awards. If all of the technology behaves itself on the night, you can watch the event on this link.

https://www.twitch.tv/barry_lenny