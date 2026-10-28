A DRAG IS BORN to Make Australian Debut at Feast Festival

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The seven-time award-winning solo show A Drag Is Born, a wordless celebration of queer identity created and performed by Edu Díaz, will make its Australian debut at Nexus Arts in Adelaide on Friday, 6 November, at 7:30 PM, as part of Feast Festival, South Australia's LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural festival.

In a twist of fate, an ordinary man is thrust into the spotlight to become the Queen of the Carnival. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate. Through clown, drag, music, and magical realism, A Drag Is Born follows his transformation in playful complicity with the audience.

Hailed as 'A Wonderfully Whimsical Tour de Force' (Orlando Weekly), A Drag Is Born has been presented in New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, Edinburgh, and Tenerife, receiving seven awards throughout its international run, including Best Solo Show at Orlando Fringe, Best Solo Clown at NYC Fringe, and a Keep It Fringe US Award at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

'A Drag Is Born emerged from a homophobic attack. I wanted to exorcise the pain and resentment that experience left behind, and the outcome was radically different: a universal celebration of hope,' says Díaz.

The production's Adelaide debut brings a distinctly theatrical approach to drag, replacing dialogue with physical comedy, visual storytelling, and audience participation. Its wordless format lets audiences of different languages and backgrounds share a journey of identity.

Edu Díaz is a Fulbright alumnus, actor, and theatremaker from the Canary Islands, Spain, based in New York City. His work combines physical theatre and visual storytelling, with a particular interest in identity, belonging and transformation. His creations include Fantastic Mr. S, LIPSTICK, and PETRUS, currently in development.

Following its one-night-only performance at Nexus Arts, A Drag Is Born will continue its Australian tour to The Street Theatre in Canberra on 13 November as part of SpringOUT Pride Festival, The Motley Bauhaus in Melbourne on 21 November, and The Loading Dock at Qtopia Sydney on 28 November. The Australian tour is supported by Instituto Cervantes.

Tickets are available at edudiaz.com

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