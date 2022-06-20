2022 Adelaide Festival creates massive tourism windfall. A staggering 11,728 visitors came from interstate for the 2022 Adelaide Festival according to ticketing data and results just released from an Economic Evaluation of the event - a nearly three-fold increase on the previous Festival's results.

Visitor bed nights have also returned to near pre-pandemic levels clocking in at 103,335 (increased from 35,301 in 2021). This represents up to 40% of audiences travelling to Adelaide from interstate, particularly across the Festival's opening week.

In addition to the sheer number of people visiting Adelaide from outside the state, the 2022 Adelaide Festival generated an increased estimated gross expenditure of $51.8 million for South Australia.

This figure (up from $42.5 million in 2021) is included in the 2022 Economic Evaluation of the 2022 Adelaide Festival by Barry Burgan on behalf of Economic Research Consultants, commissioned by Adelaide Festival. The report indicated that total new expenditure in South Australia due to the Festival amounted to $23.6 million (an increase from $18.6 million in 2021), while net impact or newly created incomes (Gross State Product) is estimated at $26.4 million (up from $23.5 million in 2021) including the creation of the equivalent of 250 full time jobs (increase from 218 in 2021).

The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Arts said: "The incredible success of Adelaide Festival in 2022 cements Adelaide and South Australia as THE Festival destination in Australia. Adelaide Festival is not only a crucial driver for tourism in March, but it is essential to our identity, our economy and for the incredible opportunities it gives our artists. It makes this international arts festival the jewel in the cultural crown of South Australia."

Chair of Adelaide Festival Board Judy Potter said: "I am so incredibly proud, not only of the economic impact this remarkable event had on South Australia, and the number of visitors it attracted, but of the way in which the Adelaide Festival team adapted and brought the Adelaide Festival 2022 program to life. We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, donors, our loyal Adelaide Festival Friends, ticket buyers and the South Australian Government who embrace this festival with unwavering support."

At the conclusion of Adelaide Festival in March, it was announced that the iconic event achieved a total box office income of more than $5 million, despite the challenges of reduced theatre capacities, COVID safe-plans, close contacts and last-minute changes.

Chief Executive Kath M. Mainland said: "It is wonderful to learn about the economic impact the 2022 Adelaide Festival had on South Australia. Seeing interstate visitors returning is incredibly heartening. Not only did Adelaide Festival again prove its importance to the South Australian economy through local employment, ticket sales and attendances, but through the impact it has on business in the city, our artists and our residents and the ever-important contribution that Adelaide Festival and our other great festivals bring to the cultural life of our community."

The Right Honourable Sandy Verschoor, Lord Mayor of Adelaide said: "The City of Adelaide is proud to be home of the Adelaide Festival, and we can see the incredible benefits that flow into the city as a result. The Adelaide Festival and all of the exceptional art it commissions and presents is truly part of a dynamic city culture. And, as we focus on the city's recovery, it is wonderful to also see such tangible benefits for our hospitality and tourism operators."

The 2022 Adelaide Festival by numbers:

$51.8 million gross expenditure generated for SA

$23.6 million new expenditure in SA

$26.4 million net impact on the Gross State Product

11,728 visitors to the state

103,335 visitor bed nights

250 jobs (full time equivalent)

71 events

823 performances (includes 108 Writers' Week sessions + Kids' Day +YA day and 140 WOMADelaide performances)

9 world premieres and 6 Australian premieres

17 events exclusive to Adelaide

863 artists from 22 countries

The 37th Adelaide Festival ran over 17 days, including 71 events across music, opera, dance, film and visual arts alongside Adelaide Writers' Week and WOMADelaide events. In 2022 the Adelaide Festival celebrated 62 years and was the sixth and final Adelaide Festival presented by Joint Artistic Directors Rachel Healy and Neil Armfield AO.