Diversionary Announces 2017/2018 Season

Diversionary has issued a promise for its 32nd Season: this year will pack a revolutionary gut-punch of new, diverse and dynamic work that powerfully speaks to our current political and social situation.

Season 32 begins in September and features four West Coast Premiere plays and one World Premiere Musical. These poignant choices will incite the conversation of what it means to be an LGBT American, and the evolving, sometimes illusive nature of this identity.

Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow will ring in his third full season of programming this year, and is also slated to direct two of the pieces. Says Morrow of the selection process,

"Season 32 is courageous. It is informative. And more than anything, it is relevant. While these shows are resonant politically, they are also profoundly accessible, character-driven stories everyone can relate to. In our current political climate, art as a weapon is needed now more than ever."

Tickets are available at www.diversionary.org or by calling the Box Office at 619-220-0097. Additional information can be found at www.diversionary.org/Season32





