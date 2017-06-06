Yankee Slugger Aaron Judge Reveals He's a Secret Theater Geek!

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge spoke to TMZ last night at CC & Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation charity event and revealed his favorite thing about the Big Apple is Broadway!

The power-hitting 6'7" athlete even divulged that his favorite musical is WICKED and confessed that he keeps tunes from the show's iconic score on his playlist. Check out the interview below!









Judge is an outfielder for the New York Yankees who played college baseball at Fresno State, and was drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016, and won the American League's Rookie of the Month Award for April and May 2017.



