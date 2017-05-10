Will Simon McBurney's THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE Transfer to Broadway?

According to the New York Post, Simon McBurney's latest project, The Kid Stays in the Picture, which just concluded its run at London's Royal Court Theatre, is heading to Broadway. Michael Riedel writes that the play will open at a Shubert theatre this September.

The Kid Stays in the Picture based on the life story of legendary Hollywood producer Robert Evans directed by special Tony winner Simon McBurney.

"There are three sides to every story: my side, your side, and the truth. And no one is lying. Memories shared serve each one differently."

In the 1960s and 70s, Robert Evans became one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood. He saved Paramount Pictures from collapse and produced films including The Godfather and Chinatown. By the 1980s he was broke, with his personal and professional life spiralling at epic proportions. In 1994 he published his award-winning autobiography, chronicling it all.

Director Simon McBurney explores the rise and fall of the legendary film producer against the backdrop of a changing America through the second half of the 20th century.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

