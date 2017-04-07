Will HERE LIES LOVE Come to Broadway Following Seattle Run?

Apr. 7, 2017  

Will HERE LIES LOVE Come to Broadway Following Seattle Run?Following a run at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love just began performances at Seattle Repertory Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos.

In a recent interview in American Theatre, scenic designer David Korins reveals his hopes for the musical's future. He tells AT: "I have high hopes it could find its way back to New York in a proscenium, eventually a Broadway venue. We can now theoretically use the balcony, hook, line, and sinker, as it is. Isn't that exciting?"

For Here Lies Love, Seattle Rep is transforming their Bagley Wright Theatre into a vibrant dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People Power Revolution that inspired the world and changed the Philippines forever. Here Lies Love features music and lyrics by Academy and Golden Globe Award-winning, culture icon David Byrne (Talking Heads) and Grammy Award-winner Fatboy Slim.


From This Author BWW News Desk

