Watch Live-Streamed Q&A with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt

May. 22, 2017  

Tonight, Tony nominee and star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt, will perform on CBS's LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert. The show airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 PM - 12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS. Below, check out a live Q&A with THE LATE SHOW happening now!

Ben Platt recently received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. The show, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.





A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

