VIDEO: Will Swenson Shakes Off His Bad Guy Image with WAITRESS Fans

Tony Award nominee Will Swenson is playing the 'bad guy,' Earl, in Waitress every night at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and he's determined to prove to fans that he is not as mean and scary as the character he plays. Watch below as he wins over the stage door crowd with what else, but pie!

Will was last seen on Broadway in Disaster! Prior to that he starred on Broadway as Inspector Javert in the hit revival of Les Miserables and Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Drama League Nomination). Will received a Tony, Drama League and Drama Desk nomination for his performance as Berger in the Broadway revival of Hair. He also played the role on London's West End. Other Broadway credits include: 110 in the Shade, Lestat, and Brooklyn: the Musical. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine, Murder Ballad, Rock of Ages, Pericles directed by Trevor Nunn,...Superman, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Adrift in Macao, The Slugbearers of Kayrol Island, Camelot with the New York Philharmonic. Favorite summer gigs: Moon for the Misbegotten at Williamstown Theater Festival and Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage (Berkshire Theater Award: Best Actor). Tours include Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You and Fame! Film and television credits: The Switch, Gods Behaving Badly, This is Where I Leave You, and the upcoming The Greatest Showman, "The Good Wife," "Law & Order" (SVU and CI), "No Tomorrow," "6 Degrees." Will is also a film maker. His first film Sons of Provo about a clueless Mormon boy-band, which he directed, co-wrote and starred in, won several film festivals. He is married to the most talented woman who ever lived, Audra McDonald.

