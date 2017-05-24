VIDEO: Watch Josh Strickland Perform TARZAN in German!

He's back! Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway in 2006, is swinging back to the stage. He returns to the role in a German-language production at Oberhausen's Metronom Theater. Below, watch as he performs "Strangers Like Me."

In 2009, he made his starring Las Vegas debut in PEEPSHOW at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort while concurrently co-starring in the hit E! reality show Holly's World. Strickland debuted his first single "Report to the Floor", which skyrocketed to the top five on the iTunes Dance Charts the first week of it's release, followed by "Last Dance". In 2013, Strickland joined the cast of Vegas! The Show at the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas in a starring role. Mr. Strickland recently appeared in an all-star cast at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Disney's Broadway Hits.

