VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Victoria Clark, Jordan Barrow and More in Broadway-Bound SOUSATZKA!

The Broadway-bound, world premiere engagement of SOUSATZKA, with book by Craig Lucas, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., based on the original novel "Madame Sousatzka" by Bernice Rubens, is currently in previews in Toronto for an opening on March 23, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at highlights from the show below!

Directed by Adrian Noble and choreographed by Graciela Daniele, the production stars Victoria Clark, Montego Glover, Judy Kaye and Jordan Barrow.

Based on the original novel Madame Sousatzka, written by Bernice Rubens, Sousatzka is set in London, England in 1982 and tells the story of a musical prodigy torn between two powerful women from vastly different worlds: his mother, a political refugee from South Africa and his piano teacher, a brilliant eccentric with a shattered past. These two proud, iconoclastic women must ultimately cross cultural and racial divides to find common ground, or else jeopardize the young musician's destiny. SOUSATZKA, with its inspirational story of art and music as a tool for change and healing, could not be a more prescient response to the current global attitude towards refugees.

Toronto celebrates #SousatzkaMusical, now on stage at the Elgin Theatre through April 9! https://t.co/20pcbNtuSK pic.twitter.com/bEooXOQq5g — Sousatzka (@SousatzkaTO) February 28, 2017



