VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Berkeley Rep's MONSOON WEDDING

May. 24, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mira Nair's MONSOON WEDDING will be Broadway-bound following its run in San Francisco. Based on the iconic 2001 film, the stage musical had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre on Friday, May 19th and where it will run through July 2nd.

Monsoon Wedding features a book by Sabrina Dhawan, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nair said of the production, "Now, in the time of Trump, the doors are literally closing between borders. What we are bringing to you in Monsoon Wedding, the play, is a portrait of two things: an India that is complicatedly becoming a sort of real power, but also a portrait of America, since half our story is about America - an America that may not even let us in."

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Berkeley Rep's MONSOON WEDDING
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BEN PLATT or JOSH GROBAN for Best Actor in a Musical

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Berkeley Rep's MONSOON WEDDING
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 18: Josh Groban Pays Tribute to Fallen Stars
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 19: Welcome to Falsettoland!
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Gears Up for Van Wezel in Sarasota
  • VIDEO: Hillary Versus Trump Debate Generates Shouting Match on Bill Maher
  • VIDEO: Wonder Woman and Captain America Join Forces in Fan Video

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com