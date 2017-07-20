VIDEO: The Memory Lives Again with CATS Resident Grizabella, Mamie Parris

Mamie Parris, who plays the iconic role of "Grizabella the Glamour Cat" in the first-ever Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, visited Fox 5 today to deliver her impressive take on the classic ballad, "Memory."

Parris, who most recently starred as "Patty" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest smash hit School of Rock - The Musical, succeeded pop star Leona Lewis in the role.

Parris has also been seen on Broadway in On the Twentieth Century, Ragtime, 110 in the Shade, and The Drowsy Chaperone. On National Tour, Parris starred as Elphaba in Wicked and Judy in 9 to 5 The Musical.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber's newest hit, School of Rock - The Musical), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

Check out a clip from her big number- "Memory," below!

One Breath Parris strikes again. ?? @MamieParris #CatsBroadway pic.twitter.com/5LhTX9i2ek — CATS on Broadway (@CatsBroadway) July 20, 2017



Related Articles