VIDEO: 'The Lie Will Set Us Free' from ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

Today, ET shares an exclusive first look at a number from ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. The original musical is currently running from June 8 to July 2 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, and stars Cortney Wolfson (KINKY BOOTS on Broadway) as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall (Disney's FROZEN live) as Michele. Check out the '90s-inspired number "The Lie Will Set Us Free" below!

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff.

With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its. For tickets and more information, visit www.5thavenue.org.

Source: ET

