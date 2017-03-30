VIDEO: Say Yeah and Watch Highlights from TDF's Salute to KINKY BOOTS!

On Monday March 20, TDF honored the entire production of Kinky Boots with a one-night-only concert TDF HONORS Kinky Boots to raise funds for TDF's access and education programs. Composer Cyndi Lauper and director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell welcomed the crowd followed by performances by the show's original stars Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands, former "Lolas" Todrick Hall and Alan Mingo, Jr.; former "Lauren" Jeanna de Waal, former "Charlie" Andy Kelso, the entire current Broadway cast and "Angels' from previous casts.

Seventeen students from NYC's Harvey Milk High School who are currently participating in TDF's Stage Doors program joined the current cast for a rousing finaley of "Raise You Up." It was a thrilling moment.The show was directed by Jerry Mitchell with musical direction by Will Van Dyke.

Check out highlights from the special night below!

