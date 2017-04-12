VIDEO: On This Day, April 12- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Dances Onto Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2015. the stage adaptation of the classic film An American in Paris danced its way onto Broadway.

Following its world premiere in December, 2014 at the Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, the show opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on April 12, 2015. It is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, making his Broadway directing debut. Featuring music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Craig Lucas, the creative team also includes Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (sets and costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting) and Jon Weston (sound) with a musical score adapted and supervised byRob Fisher. Bartlett Sher is creative consultant. Based on the Academy Award winning film inspired by the 1928 orchestral composition by George Gershwin, An American in Paris brings this classic tale to Broadway for the first time.

A beautiful blend of songs and breathtaking dance routines, An American in Paris, became a stand out during the 2015 Broadway season. It racked up 12 Tony Award nomination including Best Musical. It went home to win Outstanding Choreography, Lighting Design, Orchestration and Scenic Design of a Musical.

Re-live this breathtaking production with some highlights from the show.

