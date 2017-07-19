VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sounds Off on Bad Theatre Costumes on @Midnight

Kristin Chenoweth just stopped by Comedy Central's @MIDNIGHT WITH Chris Hardwick to joke about all things pop culture, including bad community theatre costumes. Watch below as she, joined by Jim Norton and James Davis, sounds off on some low-budget gems.

In a career that spans film, television and stage, Kristin Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's smash hit "Wicked". Chenoweth brings her powerful voice to the Palladium for a performance of popular songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook accompanied by Michael Orland.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient in 2015, she received in 2009 an EMMY Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daises." Previously, she won a TONY Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and was also nominated for her role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.



"@midnight with Chris Hardwick," the Emmy® Award-winning multiplatform late night series, celebrates everything the internet dishes up on a nightly basis by taking on the best pop culture moments that the worlds of social and digital have to offer. During each episode, Hardwick leads three panelists through a series of meme-worthy topics in a fast-paced survey of the day online. The world's best comedic minds compete against each other in segments like Etsy Pitchmen, Buzzspeed, Panderdome and our signature Hashtag Wars, skewering how pop and politics use and abuse social media, as they vie to win the Internet.

