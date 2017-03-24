VIDEO: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Share Hilarious Review of Broadway's HAMILTON

While promoting their new film CHiPS in the Big Apple this week, adorable couple Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard shared a night on the town which included a stop at the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON. Bell, who voiced Princess Anna in the Disney mega-hit FROZEN, turned to Instagram to share their special evening of theater, including a review from Shepard at intermission. Check out the posts below:

Mommy and Daddy's night out!!!! #hamilton the musical is gonna bring the party! My excitement cannot be contained and full disclosure I cried during the opening number. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT











Kristen Bell made her Broadway debut as Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and starred in the Broadway revival of The Crucible the following year. In 2004, she had a supporting role in the film Spartan and received praise for her first leading performance in Gracie's Choice. In 2008, she had her breakout film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She has since appeared in a number of comedy films, such as Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), and The Boss (2016). Bell garnered further recognition for voicing Princess Anna in the Disney film Frozen (2013), the short film Frozen Fever (2015), and the upcoming Frozen 2. She also starred as the female lead on the Showtime series House of Lies. Since 2016, she has starred in the main role of Eleanor Shellstrop on the NBC comedy series The Good Place.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

