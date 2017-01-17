VIDEO: Idina Menzel Talks BEACHES Remake: 'This Was a Daunting Thing For Us'

In a new interview with ET, Tony Award winner Idina Menzel chats about her upcoming nuptials to actor Aaron Lohr, and her starring role in Lifetime's upcoming remake of BEACHES, in which she performs Bette Midler's iconic number "Wind Beneath My Wings."

"I grew up singing that song because I was a wedding and a bar mitzvah singer, so that was one of the most requested songs," Menzel tells ET at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Friday. "So, Bette has been with me more ways than she knows."

She goes on to explain that both she and co-star Nia Long felt a heavy responsibility to get things right in the newest incarnation of the classic film. "This was a daunting thing for us and we wanted to do right by it," says Menzel. "[We] know a lot of people out there are saying, 'Don't mess with it.'"

Asked if she would consider performing the moving ballad at her upcoming wedding, the Grammy winner jokes, "Never! Are you kidding me?" Watch the video below.

BEACHES airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

