VIDEO: Watch IN TRANSIT's Erin Mackey Perform Original Song 'Love Is the Greatest Gift' on 'Today'

TODAY's "Everyone Has a Story" series spotlighted Sloan O'Dell Mayer and her husband, Nathan, who had difficulties when trying to fulfill their dream of having a child until Sloan's sister Sara stepped in with an amazing gift: surrogacy. Below, watch In Transit star Erin Mackey perform the original song 'Love Is the Greatest Gift,' written by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Friedman in honor of the special couple.

IN TRANSIT is now playing at New York's Circle in THE SQUARE Theater. Featuring an a cappella score from the talents behind Frozen and Pitch Perfect, In Transit is a new, modern musical, bringing to life a vivid tapestry of characters and music in the city that never sleeps...or stands still. Inspired by the vibrant rhythms of life on the subway, In Transit follows the intertwining lives of eleven New Yorkers, all hoping to catch the express train to success, love and happiness-and the stops they make along the way.



With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth and vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off"), In Transit will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

