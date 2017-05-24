VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Celebrate STAR WARS' 40th Anniversary

In the latest installment of "The Star Wars Show," the cast of HAMILTON celebrates the 40th anniversary of STAR WARS with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" - check it out below!

As die-hard HAMILTON fans already know, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda composed a song for the cantina scene in the most recent film, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS.

The episode also includes an interview with Timothy Zahn and new details on STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, among other fun segments. The franchise's actual 40th anniversary is this Thursday, May 25.

