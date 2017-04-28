VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Helps Find a Lost Egg at BC/EFA Easter Bonnet!

Broadway's best shared playful parodies, stirred emotions and delivered dance-driven delights at the 31st annual Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a record-shattering $6,379,572 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It's the single highest fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.

The staggering number, raised by 57 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions, was announced by Gavin Creel, Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, stars of this season's smash hit Hello, Dolly!. The total, announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, breaks last year's record-setter of $5,528,568.

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen parodied their show's anthem "You Will Be Found" with the tale of a lonesome Easter egg, hidden and never found after this year's egg hunt. The egg finds solace in the accepting arms of the Broadway community, with special nods to a dozen current shows.

Related Articles