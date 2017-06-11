2017 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. Perform on THE TONYS

Jun. 11, 2017  

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. joined by the Radio City Rockettes performed "New York, New York" at THE TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Select theatre credits include Hamilton (Public Theater); tick, tick...BOOM! (City Center Encores!), Leap of Faith (Broadway), Rent (Broadway). Select TV/film: "Law & Order: SVU," "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Supernatural," Red Tails, and "House of Lies."

Cynthia Erivo won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. The role marked her Broadway debut. Erivo received an Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination for Best Musical Performance and a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple. In 2011 Cynthia received her first big musical theatre break, in Kneehigh Theatre's production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg at the Gielgud Theatre, followed by the starring role of Deloris Van Cartier in the UK tour of Jerry Zaks' production of Sister Act. Cynthia appeared in the West End as Chenice in Harry Hill and Simon Cowell's critically acclaimed musical, I Can't Sing, at the London Palladium and also played the leading role of Dessa in the European premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical, Dessa Rose, at Trafalgar Studios.

