VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Talks Lasting Impact of THE COLOR PURPLE on CBS

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo stars in Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE, receiving a Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical for her role as Celie. In addition, she and the cast are nominated for a Grammy Award this year for best musical theater album. Erivo stopped by "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of the musical which shutters this Sunday, her birthday. "It will be a full circle, awesome day," says the actress, who also receives a special message from Oprah Winfrey during the appearance!

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

John Doyle's production of The Color Purple opened to rapturous reviews on December 10, 2015. The production went on to receive 2016 TONY AWARDS for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Cynthia Erivo). The musical also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danielle Brooks), and Best Direction of a Musical (John Doyle). The Color Purple also received the 2016 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.





