VIDEO: Cast of WAITRESS is Willing to Bake For It in #Ham4All Challenge

Following the lead of many other Broadway musicals such as Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and Great Comet, the cast of Waitress is willing to bake for it as they take on the #Ham4All challenge from the cast of Groundhog Day!

They have challenged Sara Bareilles, Brendon Urie, and the cast of Kinky Boots.

Check out the video below!

The Ham4All challenge, made by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, invites people to sing a song from Hamilton and then donate to a Prizeo campaign. The donations go to the Immigrants We Get the Job Done Coalition which gives funds to 12 different organizations that support and protect immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum in the United States.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

