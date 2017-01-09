VIDEO: Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Honored with Moving Tribute at GOLDEN GLOBES

During last night's GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS on NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association paid tribute to late mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who passed away within a day of each other late last month.

Following an introduction by host Jimmy Fallon, the program shared a video highlighting the two stars stellar careers, and even featured rare home video footage. The tribute was set to the song "You Made Me Love You." Watch the video below!

Last week, Golden Globes executive producer revealed the show's plan to honor the late icon to Variety explaining, "We've always kept the show as a celebration and as a party, and yet we realize this is a special circumstance."

Related Articles