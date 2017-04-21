VIDEO: Anne Hathaway & James Corden Share a Musical Journey Through a Rom-Com

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, from courtship, to heartbreak, and back to love, James and guest Anne Hathaway chronicled THE JOURNEY of a romantic comedy relationship set to 12 songs, nine different sets and zero cuts. Later, when James asks Anne Hathaway, Rob Delaney and Armie Hammer about their favorite romantic comedy movies, a debate about the entire film genre ensues with answers like "Gone Girl." Then, when James asks Delaney about acting drunk, Hathaway shares a secret she once learned and puts it to practice with James, Rob and Armie Hammer. Watch all the clips below!

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-nominated THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

