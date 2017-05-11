SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Click Here for More Articles on SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

VIDEO: Allison Janney Talks 'SIX DEGREES'; Sings Musical Theater Classics

May. 11, 2017  

Allison Janney stopped by "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her new Broadway show, Six Degrees of Separation and sing a few bars of "I'll Know" from GUYS AND DOLLS and "Almost Like Being In Love" from BRIGADOON. Check out the clips below!

John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directs the production, which officially opened Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on April 25, 2017. The production will play a 15-week run through Sunday, July 16th. for 15 weeks only.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.

VIDEO: Allison Janney Talks 'SIX DEGREES'; Sings Musical Theater Classics
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Calls Comey Firing 'Authoritarianism 101'
  • VIDEO: First Look - Adult Swim Teams With Tyler, The Creator on New Animated Series THE JELLYS!
  • VIDEO: Betty White Shows Off Her Best Poker Face on LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Allison Janney Talks 'SIX DEGREES'; Sings Musical Theater Classics
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Thoughts on Comey Firing & More
  • ESPN3's SIDECAST Returns for NBA Playoffs Game 6 Coverage

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com