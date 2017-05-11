VIDEO: Allison Janney Talks 'SIX DEGREES'; Sings Musical Theater Classics

Allison Janney stopped by "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her new Broadway show, Six Degrees of Separation and sing a few bars of "I'll Know" from GUYS AND DOLLS and "Almost Like Being In Love" from BRIGADOON. Check out the clips below!

John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directs the production, which officially opened Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on April 25, 2017. The production will play a 15-week run through Sunday, July 16th. for 15 weeks only.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.

Related Articles