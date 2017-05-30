2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 12: Flying Away with Sam Gold's FUN HOME

May. 30, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

While director Sam Gold is represented on Broadway this season by a revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie and a dramatic sequel, A Doll's House: Part 2, this director picked up his most notable Tony honor for his work on the stunning musical Fun Home.

Fun Home introduces us to cartoonist Alison Bechdel at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways.

Under Gold's meticulous direction, this intimate and emotional theatrical experience was performed entirely in the round, bringing audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. On the 2015 Tony's, the broadcast attempted to re-create Gold's in the round staging with some clever camera angles and a poignant performance by Tony Award-nominee, Sydney Lucas.

See Alison in action as she performs the show's timeless anthem of self- love and personal recognition, "Ring of Keys."

buy tickets

Related Articles


7 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or WICKED for Best Long-Running Broadway Show

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 12: Flying Away with Sam Gold's FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 13: Viva La Vie Boheme!
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 14: Broadway's In Love with Bartlett Sher's Wonderful Revival of SOUTH PACIFIC
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 15: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Picks Up a Win for Best Featured Actor in a Play
  • VIDEO: Lizzie Klempere and Tam Mutu Perform "How Could I Ever Know" from 5th Avenue's THE SECRET GARDEN
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 16: MISS SAIGON Makes a Star Out of Lea Salonga

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com