VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 12: Flying Away with Sam Gold's FUN HOME

While director Sam Gold is represented on Broadway this season by a revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie and a dramatic sequel, A Doll's House: Part 2, this director picked up his most notable Tony honor for his work on the stunning musical Fun Home.

Fun Home introduces us to cartoonist Alison Bechdel at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways.

Under Gold's meticulous direction, this intimate and emotional theatrical experience was performed entirely in the round, bringing audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. On the 2015 Tony's, the broadcast attempted to re-create Gold's in the round staging with some clever camera angles and a poignant performance by Tony Award-nominee, Sydney Lucas.

See Alison in action as she performs the show's timeless anthem of self- love and personal recognition, "Ring of Keys."

