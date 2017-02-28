Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS Gears Up for NYC Developmental Lab; Casting Underway

Michael Riedel of the New York Post reported today that the stage adaptation of Tina Fey's 2004 hit film, Mean Girls, is prepping for an upcoming developmental lab this spring.

According to Riedel, casting has begun on the project, with scripts being submitted to "just about every Broadway actress under 30 who can pass for a teenager" to fill the roles.

It is also reported that director, Casey Nicholaw, has met with actors about the project, but there is no official word on any casting.

Actors who have seen the script confirm that much of the film's original material has been adapted for the musical, but that plenty of new jokes have made their way into the script as well.

A source tells Riedel: "What I got was very funny. Some of the jokes from the movie are there, but there are new ones as well. The characters are big and fun to play."

Performers have praised the score by Fey's husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and lyricist Nell Benjamin. According to Riedel the show promises, "big cast, big production numbers, big hair and plenty of pink."

Veteran producer Stuart Thompson will shepherd the project to the stage at an estimated cost of $15 million. It is already slated for a fall run in Washingon, DC, before taking aim at New York in 2018.

