Theater Talk: It's a Sugar Rush with the CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Creative Team

This week Theater Talk welcomes back two all-time favorite guests, composer/lyricist Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman whose new show Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has just opened on Broadway. Along with them was Tony-winning director Jack O'Brien, making his first appearance on our show. The trio whose collaboration on Hairspray won them all Tony Awards and massive acclaim in 2002, have returned to Broadway with this stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The musical also includes an infusion of some key songs from the 1971 film of the story, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. In addition to some snappy conversation between them, Shaiman performs several of his compositions for the new show and a delightful time is had by all.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for the New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Related Articles