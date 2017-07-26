The Best of Bedlam: Prep for PETER PAN at The Duke on 42nd Street!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, BEDLAM will launch their 2017/2018 season with BEDLAM'S production of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN, directed by Eric Tucker, for a limited 47 performance engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42 street) from Saturday, November 11, 2017, through Saturday, December 23, 2017. BEDLAM'S PETER PAN will open Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Committed to the immediacy of the relationship between the actor and the audience, BEDLAM creates works of theatre that reinvigorate traditional forms in a flexible, raw space, collapsing aesthetic distance and bringing its viewers into direct contact with the dangers and delicacies of life. In this new, fresh, active environment storytelling becomes paramount and the result is a kinetic experience of shared empathy.

Curious how the innovative theatre company will Bedlam-ize J.M. Barrie's tale? Check out scenes from some of their past productions below!

Sense & Sensibility:

Twelfth Night:

Hamlet/Saint Joan:

